Nnamdi Kanu: We did not know when IPOB leader came in – Kenya denies complicity

The Kenya Government has dismissed claims that it was involved in the arrest and extradition of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to Nigeria.

Kenya authorities said they could not ascertain whether the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu took place in the East African nation.

Recall that the Nigerian authorities had hinted they seized Nnamdi Kanu in London, United Kingdom before extraditing him to Nigeria.

Kenyan journalist speaks on alleged involvement in Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest

However, the British High Commission in Nigeria had denied the IPOB leader was arrested or extradited from the UK.

And now, the Director-General of Kenyan Immigration Services, Alexander Muteshi, dismissed the claims of his country’s complicity, arguing that it was not possible to tell whether the separatist leader had entered Kenyan territory.

“I can’t know that,” Mr Muteshi told Kenyan Newspaper, Nation, when asked whether the claims made by the family were true.

“I am not in the picture of his presence in the country. I am only able to tell if somebody entered the country legally,” he added, leaving room for speculation as to whether Kanu had sneaked into Kenya through either illegal routes or under a false name.

Spokesperson for the Kenyan Government, Cyrus Oguna refused to discuss the matter, according to the newspaper.

As bioreports reported earlier, Nnamdi Kanu’a family and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had accused the Kenyan government of having committed the most serious violation of international law.

Kanu was arrested last Sunday by what sources say was a combined operation of Nigerian and foreign security officers. But the exact location of his arrest remains contentious.