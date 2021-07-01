Indications have emerged that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, was arrested in Kenya.

The Spokesperson for IPOB, Emma Powerful, revealed this in a message sent to The Bioreports News on Wednesday.

The message quoted Kingsley Kanu as saying, “My brother has been subject to extraordinary rendition by Kenya and Nigeria.”

Whilst visiting Kenya, Nnamdi Kanu was detained and handed over to the Nigerian authorities who then flew him to Nigeria, the message revealed.

He quoted Kingsley Kanu as saying, “My brother has been subject to extraordinary rendition by Kenya and Nigeria. They have violated the most basic principles of the rule of law.

“Extraordinary rendition is one of the most serious crimes states can commit. Both Nigeria and Kenya must be held to account. I demand justice for my brother, Nnamdi Kanu.”

Nnamdi Kanu holds both British and Nigerian citizenship. Nnamdi Kanu is Biafran, not Nigerian. He has rejected his Nigerian citizenship.

Continuing, Kingsley Kanu said, “The British High Commission in Nigeria must insist upon my brother’s immediate release. They must guarantee his safety and security.

“Nnamdi Kanu must be returned home to the UK to his wife and his sons who live here. The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, must make clear to the Nigerian authorities that they will not tolerate the unlawful detention of British citizens and that the UK Government condemns the Nigerians and Kenyans for undermining the rule of law.

“Foreign Secretary, Raab must be clear. There will be consequences for those who resort to extraordinary rendition. The British Government must insist upon justice for Nnamdi Kanu.”