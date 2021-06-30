Nnamdi Kanu Was Arrested In Czech Republic Not UK -Report

Report has it that the arrested leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in the Czech Republic and then brought to Nigeria

Inside sources have it that he was lured to Czech Republic on the pretense of receiving a donation of weapons for the military wing of IPOB called Eastern Security Network (ESN).

To go to Czech Republic, holders of UK passports do not require a visa. Kanu being a dual citizen, (Nigeria and UK) and holder of a UK passport fell for the trap.

The Czech Republic has an outstanding working relationship with Nigeria. Czech is a major arms supplier to Nigeria.

Out of the $91.65m Czech exports to Nigeria in 2020, arms and weapons accounted for $32.69m, according to data from tradingeconomics.com.

In disclosing the dramatic arrest on Tuesday, Attorney-general and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami said Kanu was arrested after some ‘recent steps” taken by the Nigerian government.

He did not mention Interpol, but said he was intercepted through the collaborative efforts of “Nigerian intelligence and Security Services”.

“He has been brought back to Nigeria, to continue facing trial after disappearing, while on bail regarding 11 count charges against him”, he said.

Meanwhile, the British High Commission has also spoken on the arrest of the IPOB leader.

Dean Hurlock, a Spokesperson of the British High Commission, said that while they can confirm Kanu’s arrest, he was not picked up in the UK where he is based.

According to Hurlock, “Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in the UK for extradition purposes.”