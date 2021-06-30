nnamdi-kanu:-uneasy-calm-in-anambra-over-arrest-of-ipob-leader

There is uneasy calm in Anambra State, over the news of the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday.

Onitsha and Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area are among the strong holds of the IPOB leader, with thousands of youths who believe in him.

But information gathered by bioreports shows that there is no apprehension anywhere in the state, over the arrest of the separatist agitator.

Mr Okechukwu Kingsley, a newspaper vendor at old market road in Onitsha, a major base of the IPOB leader’s followers in the town told our correspondent on phone that there is calm in the city.

“People were going about their duties normally early today despite the news. The re-arrest of Kanu was a major topic on the newspaper stand this afternoon, but so far, there have been no threats to breach of peace.”

bioreports also gathered that Ekwulobia is calm, and there are no threats of attacks.

A member of the group who spoke to bioreports in Awka on condition of anonymity said a broadcast on the radio Biafra channel saw a broadcaster; Mazi Chideraa assuring all members to be calm as Kanu was okay.

“When I tuned into Biafra Radio 103.7 this evening, Mazi Chideraa was making a broadcast, assuring everyone that though the news was true, but there was no need to panic.