Home News Africa Nnamdi Kanu trial: Ohanaeze President, Obiozor, appoints Dr Ezeife to lead delegate to trial – bioreports
News Africa

Nnamdi Kanu trial: Ohanaeze President, Obiozor, appoints Dr Ezeife to lead delegate to trial – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nnamdi-kanu-trial:-ohanaeze-president,-obiozor,-appoints-dr-ezeife-to-lead-delegate-to-trial-–-bioreports
Nnamdi Kanu trial: Ohanaeze President, Obiozor, appoints Dr Ezeife to lead delegate to trial
Nnamdi Kanu

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, has appointed Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife to lead the Ohanaeze delegation to the trial of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The National Legal Adviser, Bar Joseph Ojobu and myself, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, will be the lawyers representing Ohanaeze on a watching brief.

The court is expected to sit on Monday, July 26, 2021,in Abuja.

Nnamdi Kanu was arrested June 29, 2021 in a covert operation through the help of the interpol.

bioreports News Nigeria

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Sunday Igboho: What Buhari govt told Benin Republic...

Tributes as ex-Kaduna Deputy Gov Bala is buried...

‘Plane tyre burst’ – Air Peace explains Ilorin...

Insecurity: Ortom Backs Kukah, Asks FG To Stop...

Three officers injured as bandits attack police armoury...

APC Congress: Ojudu accuses Fayemi of hijacking nomination...

IPOB accuses FG of bombing ESN operatives in...

‘I’m disappointed’ — Gbaja decries card reader hitches,...

Gunmen mistake exam papers for money, raid Kaduna...

Voter apathy, logistics problem greet Ogun LG polls...

Leave a Reply