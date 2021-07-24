Nnamdi Kanu trial: Ohanaeze President, Obiozor, appoints Dr Ezeife to lead delegate to trial

Nnamdi Kanu

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, has appointed Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife to lead the Ohanaeze delegation to the trial of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The National Legal Adviser, Bar Joseph Ojobu and myself, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, will be the lawyers representing Ohanaeze on a watching brief.

The court is expected to sit on Monday, July 26, 2021,in Abuja.

Nnamdi Kanu was arrested June 29, 2021 in a covert operation through the help of the interpol.

