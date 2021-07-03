….says he need urgent medical attention

…says we’ll hold Nigerian govt responsible

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

More details about how the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu was arrested have emerged.

Kanu’s lead defence counsel, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Friday night, confirmed that his client was arrested and detained for eight day by Kenya’s Special Police Force, before he was eventually handed over to their Nigerian counterpart.

Ejiofor who made the disclosure shortly after his team were permitted by the Department of State Service, DSS, to have a meeting with Kanu, said his client was arrested in Kenya on June 18.

In a statement he posted on his Facebook page, Ejiofor, said his client was tortured and subjected to various forms of inhuman treatment in Kenya, a situation he said worsened his health condition.

The statement titled ‘Update on meeting with MNK today, 2nd July 2021’, read: “My Client – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was actually abducted by the accursed Kenya’s Special Police Force on the 18th of June 2021 at their International Airport, and consequently taken to an undisclosed residence under dehumanizing conditions.

“He was tortured and subjected to all forms of inhuman treatment which worsened his health condition.

“He was illegally detained for eight (8) good DAYS in Kenya before being transfered to their Nigerian counterpart.

“He was purportedly investigated on a bogus charge while in their custody, ostensibly, awaiting to be handed over after their findings proved him innocent of all the spurious allegations.

“They later beckoned on their Nigerian Counterpart to take over.

“Kenyan Government was deeply involved in the abduction, detention and ill-treatment of my Client before the illegal handover to their Nigerian counterpart.

“A scan of his heart showed that the heart has enlarged by 13% due to the dehumanizing treatment meted to him.

“There will be need for immediate proper medical examination and attention for him.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu conveyed his goodwill message to all IPOB family members worldwide, and craved for your unrelentless prayers.

“We are going back to the Court for the needful. Other details cannot be entertained here.

“His fortified legal team will address these infractions at the proper forum as we progress. Other details on our legal strategy, may not be made public.

“With Chukwuokike Abiama on our side, Victory is assured. For if God Almighty be for us, who can be against us?”.

Ejiofor had earlier on Friday, revealed that the DSS had acceded to request by Kanu’s legal team to have audience with him.

A post he made to that effect read: “Update. Thankfully, our effort is yielding the desired result, We have just received a communication approving Our visit to Our Client- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Shall keep the World posted on the outcome, immediately after the meeting, later in the Day. God is with Us”.

The defence lawyer had in a series of posts he made on Thursday, vowed to go to court should the DSS decline application to allow Kanu to have access to his defence team.

He equally hinted that Kanu would be applying to be transferred from DSS custody to a Correctional Center.

“If at the close of work today, nothing is heard from Department of State Security Sevices,we will be returning back to Court for the needful.DSS custody shouldn’t be the appropriate custody to keep Our Client, because they are hostile not only to we lawyers but his relatives too.

“As it stand today, we cannot verify the health status of Our Client Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has hitherto been on a daily medication.

“It is most plausible, that following retriction placed on visiting him, he may have been subjected to all forms of inhuman treatments ranging from torture, roughhandling and threats, all targeted at extracting confessional statement from him.

“The World is hereby placed on Notice that if anything happen to Our Client-Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is presumably being subjected to these inhuman treatments.

“The Nigeria Government will be held responsible. Our Client is inherently and Constitutionslly presumed innocent of all allegations against him, particularly now the Government has submitted to judicial process.

“We still apply for calm from all corners as we expedite legal action”, Ejiofor stated.

