Nnamdi Kanu: Step down from trial, your husband is Fulani – Adeyanju to Justice Nyako

Deji Adeyanju, popular Abuja-based rights activist, on Sunday called on Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court to recuse herself from the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Adeyanju pointed out that Justice Nyako is not neutral enough to handle Kanu’s trial.

The activist explained that the trial judge’s husband is a Fulani man from Adamawa State, and Kanu was used to insulting the tribe, hence she should recuse herself.

Kanu is currently standing trial for charges bordering on treason before Justice Nyako.

Justice Nyako had in 2017 granted Kanu bail but the IPOB leader had jumped the bail and fled Nigeria.

His lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, however, argued that Kanu did not jump bail, stressing that Nigerian government made him flee the country.

However, Adeyanju, in a tweet wrote: “I’m of the view that Justice Nyako is not neutral enough to adjudicate on the Nnamdi Kanu case because her husband is a prominent Fulani leader in West Africa and has hosted African Fulani groups in Adamawa severally.

“Kanu has consistently insulted & abused Fulanis. I, therefore, think Justice Nyako should recuse herself from the Kanu’s case honourably.

“Let me quote the Supreme Court in FRN v. MKO Abiola (1995): Justice must be rooted in confidence & confidence is destroyed when right-minded people go away thinking: The Judge is biased.”

