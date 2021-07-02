Nnamdi Kanu: Sleepy Buhari has arrested IPOB – US scholar mocks Nigerian President

Steve H Hanke, an American applied economist at John Hopkins University, Baltimore has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Hanke suggested that President Muhammadu Buhari is running an authoritarian government which does not give room for criticism.

According to him, Nigeria ranks 131st out of 162 on CatoInstitute’s Human Freedom Index under the current administration

“Sleepy Buhari’s govt has arrested Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the indigenous People of Biafra movement,” he tweeted

‘#Nigeria ranks 131st out of 162 on @CatoInstitute’s Human Freedom Index. Under Buhari’s reign, no critics, no problem,” he added.

Buhari government had on Tuesday announced the rearrest of Nnamdi Kanu who had been in the United Kingdom since 2017.

The IPOB was also arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court on Tuesday and remanded at the Department of State Service, DSS custody.

Recall that Hanke had recently mocked the Buhari government following Nigeria’s continued upsurge in the corruption Index.