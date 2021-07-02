Home NEWS Nnamdi Kanu: Sleepy Buhari has arrested IPOB – US scholar mocks Nigerian President
NEWSNews Africa

Nnamdi Kanu: Sleepy Buhari has arrested IPOB – US scholar mocks Nigerian President

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nnamdi-kanu:-sleepy-buhari-has-arrested-ipob-–-us-scholar-mocks-nigerian-president

Steve H Hanke, an American applied economist at John Hopkins University, Baltimore has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Hanke suggested that President Muhammadu Buhari is running an authoritarian government which does not give room for criticism.

According to him, Nigeria ranks 131st out of 162 on CatoInstitute’s Human Freedom Index under the current administration

“Sleepy Buhari’s govt has arrested Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the indigenous People of Biafra movement,” he tweeted

‘#Nigeria ranks 131st out of 162 on @CatoInstitute’s Human Freedom Index. Under Buhari’s reign, no critics, no problem,” he added.

Buhari government had on Tuesday announced the rearrest of Nnamdi Kanu who had been in the United Kingdom since 2017.

The IPOB was also arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court on Tuesday and remanded at the Department of State Service, DSS custody.

Recall that Hanke had recently mocked the Buhari government following Nigeria’s continued upsurge in the corruption Index.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Italy Beat Belgium To Set Up Euro 2020...

Ogun Govt Urges FG To Secure Release Of...

Euro 2020: Spain, Italy qualify for semi-finals

Oyo Police arrest suspected kidnapper who abducted passengers...

Buhari govt would have blamed unknown gunmen if...

Army General cautions Nigerians against disunity

Crime rate has nosedived in Rivers since I...

BREAKING: I was arrested, tortured in Kenya for...

‘People are now leaving office work for farming’...

Nigeria, Pakistan agree to crush terrorists

Leave a Reply