Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed concern over the sit at home directive given by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as part of measures to push for the release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

bioreports had reported that the IPOB asked Ndigbo to observe sit at home every Monday commencing from the month of August.

But Ohanaeze feels the strategy should be rejigged, as it would according to the Igbo group, add to the sufferings of the people.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ohanaeze Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro on Friday.

He, however, lauded the IPOB “for heeding the earlier (Ohanaeze’s) advice to forgo any form of protest and procession to avert the possibility of conflicts with security agents and forestall the untimely death of Igbo Youths.”

Ohanaeze said in the statement that “we are in support of any civil disobedience that will be peaceful and without bringing untold hardship and economic havoc on the people of Southeastern Nigeria.

“We are aware of the economic losses associated with sit-at-home orders in the past. So, we call for caution in the issuance of fresh sit at home orders, as suffering starring on the faces of Ndigbo.”

It advised that the South-East Governors should be consulted with other stakeholders, including Igbo traditional rulers and market administrators to ascertain the consequences of sit at home orders in the past and the best strategies to free Nnamdi Kanu.

“It’s not in the best interest of Ndigbo to add more salt to injuries. There are better options that IPOB can use to push for the release of Nnamdi Kanu without bringing hardships on Ndigbo through sit at home.

“IPOB should review their stance and see the bigger picture of the discomfort and suffering of the Igbos and adjust the sit at home from once a week to once a month.”

