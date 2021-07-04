Nnamdi Kanu should be granted bail since Gumi, killer herdsmen walk freely – Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju, an Abuja-based rights activist, has said Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, should be released on bail.

Adeyanju said Kanu should be released and allowed to continue his trial from home.

He noted that since killer herdsmen as well as Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, are walking freely, Kanu should also be given some measure of freedom.

The convener of Concerned Nigerian, in a tweet, said the court can restrict Kanu to Abuja.

According to Adeyanju: “Gumi, all the killer herdsmen are roaming the streets free, then Nnamdi Kanu should be released on bail to attend his trial from home. The court can even restrict him to Abuja this time around.”

Kanu had jumped bail granted him by the Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court in 2017 and he fled the country.

He was, however, arrested last week Sunday and repatriated to Nigeria to continue his trial.

On Tuesday, Kanu was brought before Justice Nyako who remanded him in custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, while adjourning the matter.

The IPOB leader was facing terrorism-based charges before the Nyako-led court.