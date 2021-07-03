Nnamdi Kanu ordered us to bury Ikonso with 2000 human heads, we have 30 already – ESN Commander

Emeoyiri Uzorma Benjamin, also known as Onye Army, one of the commanders of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, has alleged that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ordered them to bury their overall commander, popularly known as Ikonso, with 2,000 heads.

A joint task force of Nigerian security agencies had allegedly neutralized Ikonso and his fighters few months ago

Ikonso was the vice president designate as well as the coordinator of all the militia operations of the group. He was accused of masterminding the attack on the Imo Police Headquarters and several other attacks on security and military personnel and facilities.

And Onye Army, one of the members of the group arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team, said the IPOB leader demanded that Ikonso be buried with 2000 human heads.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu also directed us to bury Ikonso with 2,000 human heads but we have killed only 30 so far. I then relocated to Temple’s camp and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu ordered us to attack Orlu Police Division and free our fighters arrested and detained there,” he told reporters while being paraded by the police, according bioreports.

Nigerian forces eliminate IPOB’s ESN commander Ikonso, 6 others

Nnamdi Kanu, who had constantly delivered live broadcasts on social media from the United Kingdom, was arrested last weekend in Kenya and bundled to Nigeria by security operatives.

However, the IPOB leader had consistently denied that members of his group, the ESN, were responsible for attacks and killings of security personnel In the South East and South South.

He had insisted that the ESN was created to defend the South East and South South from killer Fulani herdsmen who attack communities, kill their hosts and destroy farm lands .

Moreover, the IPOB leader, who was arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday and remanded at the Department of State Services, DSS, narrated to his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, how the Kenyan authorities detained, tortured him before handing him over to the Nigerian government.

This was after the East African country had denied any involvement in Kanu’s rearrest and extraction.

We used 10 girls’ heads to fortify ourselves – ESN commander makes shocking revelations about Kanu, attacks