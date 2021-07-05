Nnamdi Kanu Ordered Us To bury Ikonso With 2000 Human Heads – ESN Commander – Naija News

A commander of the Eastern Security Network, the security outfit of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Emeoyiri Benjamin, has alleged that IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, ordered them to bury their leader, Ikonso, with 2,000 heads.

The ESN commander, Ikonso and his fighters were reportedly neutralized by a joint task force of security agencies a few months ago.

Ikonso was accused of leading the attack on the Imo Police Headquarters and several other attacks on security and military personnel and facilities.

Benjamin who was arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team said Kanu demanded that Ikonso be buried with 2000 human heads.

He said, “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu also directed us to bury Ikonso with 2,000 human heads but we have killed only 30 so far. I then relocated to Temple’s camp and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu ordered us to attack Orlu Police Division and free our fighters arrested and detained there.”

Benjamin had earlier disclosed how he and his gang members fortified themselves with charms prepared with heads of 10 young girls abducted in the state.