The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says its leader, Nnamdi Kanu has never authorised the killing of innocent civilians or security agents.







IPOB said this in its reaction to the confession of Emeoyiri Uzoma Benjamin, also known as Onye Army, that Kanu ordered him to kill people for charms.



The suspect, Onye Army, nabbed by the Imo State Police Command said the IPOB leader also asked him to abduct and kill 10 girls to make protective charms.



IPOB said, “The so-called Onye Army said he joined ESN in 2019 while ESN was established on December 12th, 2020 it exposed them that they coached him to be talking rubbish statements against ESN, IPOB, and Nnamdi Kanu.”



According to the statement by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful released on Sunday, Onye Army was used by the Department of the State Services (DSS) to make false statements against Kanu who has been in DSS custody since last Tuesday.



The pro-Biafra separatist group said in the statement, “We state without ambiguities that our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, an ardent believer in God and an adherent of the Jewish faith does not believe in bloodshed and never asked anyone to kill to be fortified. He doesn’t believe in fetish powers and has openly preached against such ungodly practice.”



Powerful maintained that IPOB’s goal is certain to actualise Biafra while its militia wing was established to resist Fulani killer herdsmen in South-East and South-South regions and other places where Biafra supporters find themselves.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the fallacious claims by one man who claimed to be Eastern Security Network (ESN) Commander, and claiming that our leader commanded him to kill security agents.

“He also shamelessly claimed that 10 girls were killed to prepare charms to fortify him which are false statements forced by the DSS to make such unfounded statements against ESN, IPOB, and our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The so-called Onye Army said he join ESN in 2019 while ESN was established on December 12th, 2020. It exposed them that they coached him to be talking rubbish statements against ESN, IPOB, and Nnamdi Kanu.