Nnamdi Kanu Needs Advanced Medical Care – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer Insists After Fresh Visit – SaharaReporters.com

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has stated that the IPOB leader still needs advanced medical care, despite the fact that he is “firm and stable.”

Ejiofor, who visited Kanu on Monday, noted that Kanu extended greetings to his supporters worldwide and all foreign governments and institutions which were relentlessly following up.







The IPOB leader’s lawyer stated these in an update sent to SaharaReporters on Monday after he was able to visit Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services in Abuja.

Ejiofor said, “After weeks of speculations and uncertainties, we have finally seen our Client-Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We can authoritatively confirm this position to the World.

“He is firm and stable, less the burden of solitary confinement and concomitant mental torture arising therefrom. Though the detaining authority is giving him medical attention, he still requires advanced medical care, which formed substantial part of the relief in our application before the Court.

“He specifically requested that we should extend his heartfelt compliment to millions of his supporters worldwide and all foreign Governments and institutions who are relentlessly following up. Media houses are indeed not left out of this classification.

“We are winning but your prayers are doing wonders, don’t relent, as you continue to remain law abiding. We shall continue to keep you all in constant communication on every development around him particularly now that the visit will be more regular than before.”

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja had last Monday adjourned the trial of Kanu to October 21, due to failure of Nigerian Government to produce him in court.

When the matter was called up, the prosecution counsel, M. B. Abubakar, had informed the court that the matter was slated for hearing and that they were ready to continue.

But Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor, had informed the court that there was a pending application before the court to transfer Kanu from the custody of the DSS.

Justice Binta Nyako had stated that the trial could not continue in the absence of the IPOB leader since he was not available to stand his trial.

The court adjourned to October 21, 2021, for continuation of hearing.