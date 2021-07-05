Home News Africa Nnamdi Kanu: NBA reacts as VP says Buhari has powers to ‘crush’ agitators – bioreports Nigeria
Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has distanced the body from a controversial comment by its Vice President, John Aikpokpo-Martins, on Nnamdi Kanu.

Last week, the Federal High Court directed that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader be kept in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu was arraigned years after he jumped bail granted by the court in 2017. He faces treason charges.

Reacting, Aikpokpo-Martins was quoted as saying that President Muhammadu Buhari is constitutionally bound to “crush” secessionists.

The choice of word drew the anger of Biafra supporters and others in favour of separatist movements in Nigeria.

In a statement, NBA President, Olamide Apata disclosed that he received many enquiries from members and the public.

“The views expressed by the 1st Vice President are his personal views which he posted on his Facebook account in the course of an online exchange, and that the said views do not represent the position of the NBA on the subject”, he noted.

Apata said as an association founded to defend the rule of law, the NBA will continue to champion and defend the rights of every Nigerian citizen and groups.

He stressed that they have the right to peaceful protest, make lawful demands recognized under the Nigerian constitution or international charters applicable to Nigeria, and the right to enjoy the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise by a court in a free and fair trial.

