nnamdi-kanu:-masked-armed-officers-take-over-federal-high-court-ahead-of-ipob-leader’s-trial

Ahead of the continuation of the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, the Nigerian government has deployed operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to the premises of the Federal High Court, Maitama in Abuja.

The IPOB leader is standing trial before the Justice Binta Nyako Federal High Court, Abuja nine charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, among others.

A detachment of hooded armed officers was seen stationed at the entrance of the Federal High Court with motorbikes and vehicles preventing human and vehicular movements into the area.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had earlier warned members of the IPOB not to show up at the Court hearing on Monday.

Also, people in various hotels in the area are being prevented from moving in and out as the officers insisted that they were on a special operation in the area and appealed to them for understanding.