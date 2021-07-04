Home NEWS Nnamdi Kanu: Kenyans tortured, injured IPOB leader without consequences – Fani-Kayode
Nnamdi Kanu: Kenyans tortured, injured IPOB leader without consequences – Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, has claimed that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, was tortured and injured by Kenyans.

Fani-Kayode made the claim while describing Kanu’s ordeal in Kenya as barbaric.

He lamented that the IPOB leader could be tortured and subjected to inhumane treatment without consequences.

In a tweet, the former minister wrote: Whether you love

@MaziNnamdiKanu or hate him the thought that the Kenyans can torture him and subject him to inhuman treatment without any consequence is outrageous, nauseating and deplorable.

We’re not happy at being dragged into Nnamdi Kanu’s matter – Kenyan govt

“I have been reliably informed that he suffered injuries in their hands. This is barbaric.”

The Nigerian government had last week Sunday nabbed Kanu and repatriated him to Nigeria.

While the Nigerian government was silent on the country he was arrested from, his family members claimed that the IPOB leader was nabbed in Kenya.

This was also confirmed in a conversation between Kanu and his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

The Department of State Services, DSS, had on Friday granted Ejiofor permission to speak with Kanu which he did.

Kanu had told Ejiofor that he was arrested and tortured for eight days in Kenya.

