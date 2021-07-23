Prince Emmanuel, brother to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has claimed that the agitator was fighting for Christians and other minority groups in both Northern and Southern regions of Nigeria.

He also stated that the Nigerian government has no moral grounds to try Kanu.

He also maintained that the Federal government was yet to explain how Kanu was brought back to Nigeria in a breach of international laws.

Emanuel said, “Nnamdi is a freedom fighter for Christians and peoples of the minorities of the Southern and Northern Nigeria. New charges for who and for what? One man’s freedom fighter is another man’s terrorist.

“Just imagine, 43 persons were killed on Wednesday by herdsmen in Benue State. Is Buhari’s government ignorant of all these killings? Have they arrested any of these killer herdsmen, let alone prosecuting them?”

Kanu has been at the forefront of calls for the actualisation of Biafra.

He was initially arrested in 2017 and was granted bail the same year after which he fled the country.

However, Kanu was rearrested last month and repatriated to Nigeria.

Upon his return, the IPOB leader was remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services, Nigeria’s secret police, in Abuja.