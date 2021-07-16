Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have stormed the British Embassy in Ireland protesting the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, their leader, by the Nigerian government.

Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in Kenya, East Africa, and bundled back to Nigeria a few weeks ago.

The IPOB leader, who was arraigned in court on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

The protesters also submitted a petition against the President Muhammadu Buhari government to the British embassy.

In the petition they allege an ‘Illegal detention’ of their leader, arguing that Kanu was ‘kidnapped’ from Kenya and brought back to Nigeria under suspicious circumstances.