Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB accuses DSS of plotting to kill its leader

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Friday alleged that the Department of State Services,DSS, plans to kill its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu was rearrested and extradited to Nigeria on Sunday by the Nigerian government.

On Tuesday, the IPOB leader was brought before Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court to continue his trial.

Justice Nyako had ordered the IPOB leader to be remanded in DSS custody.

There has been speculation that DSS has subjected Kanu to inhumane treatment.

However, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, called on DSS to allow Kanu access to his lawyers.

In a statement, Powerful alleged that Kanu’s health has deteriorated in DSS custody.

The statement reads: “Following the refusal of the Nigerian Government and her wicked security agency, the Department of State Services, DSS, to allow our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers and family access to him in the dungeon of DSS secret cell, it is now confirmed that their real intention in kidnapping him and bundling him back to Nigeria is to kill him.

“The mission they could not actualise in September 14, 2017 when soldiers invaded his Afaraukwu home during Operation Python Dance is what they want to actualise now.

“His health has been detoriatorating in the DSS cell as he has refused to eat their food since almost one week they kidnapped him.

“We demand that DSS should allow him access to his lawyers and family members for this is his lawful right.”

