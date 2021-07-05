Home News Africa Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho: Stop selective arrests, do it within ambits of law – Southern Governors to Buhari – bioreports Nigeria
The Southern Governors Forum has told the President Muhammadu Buhari government to always stick to the law while arresting individuals and or groups of people alleged to have committed one crime or another.

The Governors said this in a communique read by the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu at the end of the meeting held on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the situation in the country and focused on the current security situation, constitutional amendment, Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), among other things.

The Governors agreed that the country should remain united but on the pillars of equity, fairness, justice, progress and peaceful co-existence between and amongst its people.

You can’t sit in Lagos, decide APC’s fate – Buhari

The communique said, “The forum frowns at selective criminal administration of Justice and resolved that arrests should be made within the ambit of the Law and fundamental human rights,” the communique added.

The Forum also announced that henceforth Lagos will now function as its permanent secretariat.

