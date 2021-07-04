Nnamdi Kanu: Igbo leaders afraid to speak for IPOB leader – Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju, a popular human rights activist, has accused Southeast leaders of not standing for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Adeyanju claimed that Southeast leaders are afraid to speak up against the ‘illegal’ arrest of the IPOB leader.

He noted that the Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom have spoken up for Kanu, wondering why other stakeholders including governors from the region have decided to keep quiet.

In a tweet, the convener of Concerned Nigerians insisted that the North was standing behind killer herdsmen.

He wrote: “Igbo leaders so afraid to speak up on the Nnamdi Kanu issue. Almost the entire North still standing with killer herdsmen. Only Abaribe, Ortom and Wike have spoken up.”

The Nigerian government in alliance with foreign security had apprehended Kanu last week Sunday and repatriated him to the country.

He was repatriated back to Nigeria to continue his trial before Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court.

On Tuesday, the IPOB leader was brought before Justice Nyako who ordered that he should be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, while adjourning the case.