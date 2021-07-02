nnamdi-kanu:-gov-el-rufai-compares-ipob-leader-to-boko-haram,-bandits

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has compared Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to Boko Haram terrorists and bandits.

El-Rufai said the Boko Haram sect and bandits are different from Kanu because they don’t have a recognised and centralised leadership.

The governor said this in an interview on BBC Pidgin on Friday morning.

Asked about handling Boko Haram terrorists and bandits with the same swiftness, El-Rufai said: “No! No! No! No! People are comparing apples to oranges.

“Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of IPOB, a proscribed organisation. He’s identifiable, in constant communication and everyone knows where he’s.

“Let’s take Boko Haram, for instance. Shekau was in hiding, and for the past ten years and the military had been waging war to get him.

“It’s not like Shekau was in Saudi Arabia, sitting in one place, tweeting about the breakup of Nigeria or asking Boko Haram to go and kill Helen and Nasir el-Rufai.

“Nnamdi Kanu is in one place while Shekau is waging guerrilla warfare. The insurgency is still going on and the Federal Government isn’t giving up.

“Regarding bandits, they are not centralised under one leadership. Who is the head of the bandits? Who is the equivalent of Nmandi Kanu with banditry?

“Bandits are just collections of independent criminals. It’s a business for them. It’s not a case of ‘Nigeria must break up’.

“I want to challenge anyone to tell me the central leader of bandits in the same position as Kanu.”

bioreports had earlier reported that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, disclosed that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in Kenya.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Tuesday ordered that Kanu be remanded in a Department of State Service (DSS) facility, pending the determination of his trial.