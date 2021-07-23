Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader

By Steve Oko

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has said that their son is a freedom fighter for Christians and oppressed indigenous tribes in Nigeria.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, who made the claims in Umuahia, insisted that his brother commited no crime to warrant any persecution.

He said that there was no moral grounds to try him when government had not explained how he was brought back to Nigeria in breach of international laws.

Prince Emmauel dismissed as laughable the reported fresh charges to be brought against the IPOB leader by the federal government, asking the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN to channel such charges to the killer herdsmen and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association.

His words: “Nnamdi is a freedom fighter for Christians and peoples of the minorities of the Southern and Northern Nigeria. New charges for who and for what? One man’s freedom fighter is another man’s terrorist

“Just imagine, 43 persons were killed on Wednesday by herdsmen in Benue State. Is Bahari’s government ignorant of all these killings? Have they arrested any of these killer herdsmen, let alone prosecuting them?

READ ALSO: UK to FG: Explain circumstances of Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest

“Yet they commit billions to kidnap Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho in gang style manner. I commend the Yoruba nation for standing behind their son, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. They shouldn’t allow his repatriation.

“My brother is a freedom fighter and has at no time directed anybody to bear arms, let alone kill. But some people in this country are killing and admitting that they’re the ones that killed without the government, Malami or the security agencies arresting or preferring charges against them.”

bioreports News Nigeria