Nnamdi Kanu: FG Must Go After Bandits, Miyetti Allah, Others For Justice To Prevail – Wike

File photo of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike speaking at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike says it is not enough for the Federal Government to arrest Nnamdi Kanu, while leaders of other notorious groups are roaming wild and free.

Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), was rearrested, brought back to Nigeria, and re-arraigned on Tuesday, June 29.

Speaking on the development, Governor Wike said for justice to be said to have prevailed, the Federal Government must ensure that the leaders of other groups that have been linked to killings and unrest must be arrested and made to face the law.

Wike who on Thursday was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said in the case of Kanu, due process must be followed so that justice may come full circle.

