By Ibrahim Wuyo

The Board of Trustees ( BOT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has that with the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu amidst other security challenges in the country,government is competent in handling security matters .

In a communique after the BOT meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday, signed by Ambassador Shehu Malami ,

Chairman ACF Board of Trustees, said on the trial Nnamdi Kanu, self-declared leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, the Board praised the Federal Government, security agencies both local and international that brought him back to Nigeria.

The Board said the action of the government in handling Nnamdi Kanu in such a neat way amidst many other security challenges showed that the government is very competent in handling security matters.

Parts of the communique reads: “The meeting was opened by the Chairman Ambassador Shehu Malami, OFR, CON. He apologized for his inability to attend the first meeting which was presided over by Senator Fred Orti, the Deputy Chairman of the Board .”

“He regretted that despite the efforts of the Federal Government, Boko Haram, Bandits kidnappers, clashes between herders/farmers have been a security scare for the north, the country and the ACF.

“The Board decried a situation whereby the North was left without a single financial institution to advance the economic growth and fortunes of the region.

Similarly the Board decried the lack of Media houses in the north to keep the citizens of the north well informed.”

“The Board observed that without a sound financial foundation and backing, the north will always remain backward.”

“On the problems of unemployment in the north, the Board said it is regrettable that the north has not realised it is sitting on a time bomb which can explode at any time. The Board resolved that there was a need to take immediate action to salvage the youth from lethargy, drugs, and substance abuse despondency banditry, etc.”

