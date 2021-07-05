The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the Department of State Services, DSS, of torturing its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu since he was rearrested.

IPOB’s Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, warned that the group would cripple Nigeria if anything happens to Kanu while in detention.

In a statement, Powerful warned that the Nigerian government was provoking the secessionist group.

Powerful said: “We declare without equivocations that the Nigeria Government should not take our calmness for granted.

“Should anything untoward happen to our leader while in detention or even after, we will totally cripple Nigeria and its Government!

“Our intelligence units are following up events, including the torture being meted out to him since his abduction.

“The world should see how the wicked Nigerian government is provoking us.”

The Nigerian government had, in connection with foreign security agencies, rearrested Kanu and repatriated him to Nigeria to continue his trial.

Kanu was brought before Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court in Abuja to continue his trial bordering on treason.

Though the government is silent on the country the IPOB leader was arrested from, his family members claimed that Kanu was nabbed in Kenya.