Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has cautioned against any form of intimidation, oppression and arrest of any member of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB.

The advice is in view of the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the Federal High Court, Abuja, tomorrow, Monday.

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had warned the IPOB sympathizers to stay away from the court sitting, but the agitators have vowed to storm the court.

Reacting, in a statement on Sunday, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, said the rights of the people should not be violated.

He said, “The International community is watching and waiting to see if there will be human rights violations and abuses in Abuja Federal High Court premises, as there will be attempts to resist the massive crowd that will flood to witness if Mazi Nnamdi Kanu gets a fair trial.”

The Ohanaeze scribe, however, warned that “at no time had the two apex organs in Ohanaeze Ndigbo ‘Ime Obi and General Assembly’ authorized anyone to act on behalf of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization to ‘observe, interfere and infiltrate the legal proceedings and retrial of Nnamdi Kanu.

“It has come to our knowledge that a Fulani Billionaire acting for ‘unknown enemies’ of Nnamdi Kanu had mobilized some shameless Igbo elders on ‘Legal Jamboree’ to .imize the abduction and retrial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

He called for the quick political intervention of Southeast Governors and Igbo politicians “to persuade President Muhammadu Buhari to Out-Of- Court settlement in the court case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPOB members should desist from any form of protests and processions as it will jeopardize the backstage activities to give Nnamdi Kanu soft landing and expose the lives of young people to their early graves as security agents are positioned to ruthlessly deal with any Biafra agitator or protester.”