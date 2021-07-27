Nnamdi Kanu: Buhari govt kidnapped my son from Kenya, I’m disappointed – Ezeife

Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, a former Governor of Old Anambra State, has described Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as his son.

Addressing journalists at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday where Nnamdi Kanu was expected to appear for the continuation of his trial, the former Governor said, “He is my son, and whatever is the situation, he is my son. They did not bring him to court.”

Ezeife was one of the high-profile political figures from the South East appointed by Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership to represent the organisation at the court on Monday to witness Kanu’s trial.

Ezeife said he was at the court to represent Ndigbo, accusing President Muhammadu Buhari government of kidnapping the IPOB leader.

“He is my son whatever is the situation. They kidnapped him from Kenya. I am disappointed.”

Nnamdi Kanu was rearrested, detained by the Kenyan authorities and was later handed over to the Nigerian government.

He was arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako on June 29, and the court ordered that he be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, pending the hearing and determination of the case.

FG pushing S/East out of Nigeria – Chukwuemeka Ezeife