Home NEWS Nnamdi Kanu: Buhari asked to order arrest of terrorist, bandit leaders
NEWSNews Africa

Nnamdi Kanu: Buhari asked to order arrest of terrorist, bandit leaders

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nnamdi-kanu:-buhari-asked-to-order-arrest-of-terrorist,-bandit-leaders

The Niger Delta Congress (NDC) says it received news of the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with “mixed feelings”.

The NDC charged President Muhammadu Buhari to extend his government’s action to leaders of terrorists and bandits.

The organization made its reaction public via a statement by Ovunda Eni, the spokesperson.

The NDC said it took note of the time and resources expended to arrest and extradite Kanu.

“Islamic terror groups are freely attacking military and civilian targets, having large open air meetings, and forming terror pacts.”

Eni regretted this is happening within the boundaries of Nigeria “with even more freedom than so-called free citizens can boast of.”

The NDC observed that the people of Southern Nigeria are always the target when important socio-political conversations are brought up, in a bid to muddy the waters of the discourse.

Eni recalled the treatment meted out to Obafemi Awolowo immediately after independence, and to Ken Saro-Wiwa, which led to his execution by the government in 1995.

The statement reiterated that human beings have basic rights, such as fair hearing, and self determination which the Niger Delta people are considering.

Noting that the NDC may not totally agree with the methods or approach of IPOB, the Nigerian government should ensure Kanu’s trial is fair.

“The Niger Delta Congress stands with all oppressed groups within and without the Nigerian federation and will be following the situation keenly”, Eni added.

Grazing Routes: Niger Delta Congress warns Buhari, Malami

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Breaking: Oyetola Makes Osun LG Caretaker Appointments

Only 61 of 774 LGs in Nigeria Free...

Terrorists Recruit Through Social Media, NSA Reveals

N’ Assembly Okays N74.78bn NPF Trust Fund

Anambra 2021: Valent Ozigbo Is The PDP Governorship...

Unknown Gunmen Whisk Away Igboho’s Wife, Others

Here’s what we know about the victims of...

Trump Organization expected to be charged with tax...

The Trump Organization’s CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has surrendered...

Trump Organization CFO surrenders after grand jury indictments

Leave a Reply