nnamdi-kanu:-buhari-asked-to-order-arrest-of-terrorist,-bandit-leaders

The Niger Delta Congress (NDC) says it received news of the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with “mixed feelings”.

The NDC charged President Muhammadu Buhari to extend his government’s action to leaders of terrorists and bandits.

The organization made its reaction public via a statement by Ovunda Eni, the spokesperson.

The NDC said it took note of the time and resources expended to arrest and extradite Kanu.

“Islamic terror groups are freely attacking military and civilian targets, having large open air meetings, and forming terror pacts.”

Eni regretted this is happening within the boundaries of Nigeria “with even more freedom than so-called free citizens can boast of.”

The NDC observed that the people of Southern Nigeria are always the target when important socio-political conversations are brought up, in a bid to muddy the waters of the discourse.

Eni recalled the treatment meted out to Obafemi Awolowo immediately after independence, and to Ken Saro-Wiwa, which led to his execution by the government in 1995.

The statement reiterated that human beings have basic rights, such as fair hearing, and self determination which the Niger Delta people are considering.

Noting that the NDC may not totally agree with the methods or approach of IPOB, the Nigerian government should ensure Kanu’s trial is fair.

“The Niger Delta Congress stands with all oppressed groups within and without the Nigerian federation and will be following the situation keenly”, Eni added.

