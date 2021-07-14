Biafra Nations League, BNL, a separatist group in Bakassi Peninsula has vowed to commence militancy operations in the oil rich region.

The BNL threatened that it will not spare any ship found entering Nigeria or Cameroon through the Peninsula coastal line.

This was contained in a statement by the National Leader of BNL, Princewill Chimezie Richard and Chief of Staff, Linus Asuquo Essien.

He said that its members were already losing patience and might do something that would throw the nation into panic.

The separatist group was angered by comments made by President Mohammadu Buhari and Cameroon President Paul Biya during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Biya had through his special envoy commended the Nigerian government for the rearrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

BNL threatened to sabotage Cameroon and Nigeria maritime security in Bakassi, which will affect the economies and security of both countries.

“[Our] militias in Bakassi will start intercepting vessels and apprehending all crew members onboard like we did in 2016/2017.

“We’ll deprive Cameroon from enjoying full sovereignty over the Bakassi Peninsula, [we are] ready to return Bakassi back to full insurgency,” the group said.

They claimed responsibility for the February 2016 interception and capturing of a merchant ship belonging to Benin Republic in the Peninsula, by an unknown Biafra militant group, which had then demanded the release of Nnamdi Kanu, and warned that such actions were likely to occur again.

BNL warned Paul Biya to desist from making the same mistake as former Cameroon leader Ahmodou Ahidjo.

BNL further accused Buhari and Biya of making plans to attack separatist groups operating at the borders and in the Gulf of Guinea as contained in the Maroua agreement between Yakubu Gowon and Ahmodou Ahidjo.

“Cameroon is afraid of losing control over Bakassi as a result of the Biafra independence struggle which might lead to insurgency in the Bakassi Peninsula.

“They want to renew their alliance under the Maroua Agreement, they want to gang up against us, but this time they have failed.

“Our members and supporters in Bakassi and other areas are getting angry, those in Bakassi are already making moves to return to the creeks and show this government pepper.

“They are playing with fire, they should be ready to arrest all of us because nothing has changed since the arrest of Kanu”.

The BNL reminded Paul Biya that unlike IPOB, it is directly involved in the fight against Cameroon due to their presence in the oil rich Peninsula.

