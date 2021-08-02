nnamdi-kanu:-anglican-archbishop-clarifies-involvement-in-arrest,-repatriation-of-ipob-leader

Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Enugu Ecclesiastical Province Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has declared that he has no hand in the arrest and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, to Nigeria.

Chukwuma said he had strongly maintained a dignified position on justice and fair play in governance at all levels for the Igbo nation.

The Nigerian government had recently arrested and repatriated the IPOB leader from an unknown African country.

Kanu’s arrest will not affect Biafra agitation, referendum still needed – Northern group

Kanu was repatriated to Nigeria to continue his treason trial before the Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court, Abuja.

Following his arrest, IPOB had named Archbishop Chukwuma among those who allegedly plotted with the Nigerian government to betray its embattled leader.

Reacting, the clergyman said involving him in the despicable act of Kanu’s abduction and repatriation is a joke taken too far.

In a statement he signed and issued to journalists in Enugu, Chukwuma said linking him to such an act was laughable, reprehensible and very unfortunate.

Further dismissing such a claim, Chukwuma recalled defending IPOB against the terrorist tag by the Nigerian government.

He said: “I was stunned by a recent report credited to Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

“In the said report, it was alleged that I was part of the conspiracy that led to the abduction and repatriation of the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria.

“Ordinarily, I would have ignored the said report for lacking in substance but that would have elicited different narratives and unhealthy speculations in the mind of Nigerians.

“A comment, therefore, is considered necessary for posterity.

“In my privileged position as a religious leader, I have vehemently maintained a stoic and dignified position on justice and fair play in governance at all levels, and adherence to due process and constitutionality while seeking justice for the oppressed.

“This is variously canvassed at different fora. My position has not changed as it is consistent with my avowed beliefs and convictions.”

“The report should be discountenanced by discerning minds for it is a product of mischief makers and disgruntled elements.

“I have in strong terms condemned reference to IPOB as a terrorist organization, but rather as a non violent group of agitators.”