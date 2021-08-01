Home NEWS NMA gives Zamfara govt two-week ultimatum to address insecurity
by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
The Zamfara State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has lamented the rising insecurity situation in the state, giving the state government a two-week ultimatum to address the scourge.

This was disclosed to newsmen in Gusau, the state capital, by the association’s Chairman, Dr Manor Nature Tsafe, at the NMA headquarters.

According to him, banditry activities have become a teething problem to the medical profession in the state, stressing that no medical practitioner would be happy to work in an unsecured environment.

NMA debunks reports linking member to banditry in Zamfara

“Therefore the association is giving the state government two weeks ultimatum to address the rising insecurity situation in the state,” he added.

Dr. Tsafe explained that medical doctors and nurses are now the target of bandits in the state.

The Chairman raised an alarm over a plan by bandits to abduct more doctors and nurses in various hospitals in the state.

He threatened that the association would not be operating in the night, pointing out that if the government do not tackle the issue of banditry activities, every hospital would be closed by 6pm on daily basis.

