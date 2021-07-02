nlc-opens-up-on-plan-to-sell-tcn

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has faulted the alleged planned sale of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, said this in a statement titled, “This Kite will not Fly’’ on Friday in Abuja.

“The NLC has learnt with great consternation a surreptitious plan to sell the TCN.

“The report in The Guardian on June 17 merely burst open the behind the scene manoeuvrings of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

“We wish to place in the public domain that neither congress nor the sectoral affiliate union was officially contacted or even informally consulted on the alleged plan.

“Therefore, congress advises that if the report was planted in the newspaper and so designed to fly a kite, the paper kite is riddled with holes, sodden, clumsy and torn in different places, ’’he said.

He said the NLC condemned with vigour the continued stripping and stealing of Nigeria’s economic assets.

He said the current attempt to hand over the TCN to a few ‘privileged’ Nigerians was self-serving, obtuse, odious, morally reprehensible and criminal.

He said Nigerian workers and people were vehemently opposed to this plot and would resist the grand larceny.

“The TCN is a strategic economic asset of immense national security implications. This is because the TCN traverses all nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

“It will be wrong that our country will be deliberately exposed to an avoidable vulnerability and thus, provide an opportunity to others to restrain the Nigerian state.

“This position flows from the ineluctable lesson of the historical incidents of allowing some private organisations of questionable intentions and antecedence to own and run strategic economic assets in our country,’’ he said.