Nkechi Blessing Slams Those Criticizing Celebrities Taking Up Political Positions – Asks What Exactly They Want

Actress Nkechi Blessing has slammed Nigerians criticizing celebrities taking up political positions asking them exactly what they want after complaining over their silence.Most Nigerians on the gram usually call out celebrities over their silence on national issues when they need them to speak up for them and use their influences to get them what is best and now that some are getting involved in politics, they’re complaining.

Nkechi Blessing reacting to that asked Nigerians what exactly they want because they complain when celebrities are quiet over political issues but then when some decided to join politics, they’re criticizing them asking whether they think it’s a joke.

According to Nkechi Blessing, Nigerians should tell celebrities exactly what they want from them because they seem to criticize or complain about almost everything they do and that can be quite frustrating and can affect them mentally.

