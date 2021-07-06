n’keal-harry’s-agent-asks-patriots-for-trade-after-2-disappointing-seasons

Former first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry believes it’s time for a change of scenery. Harry’s agent, Jamal Tooson, revealed he asked the Patriots to move on from Harry before the start of training camp, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Harry, 23, hasn’t shown much NFL promise thus far. In two seasons, Harry has 45 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns. That’s a far cry from what the Patriots expected when they selected Harry with the 31st overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Tooson agrees with that assessment, saying Harry’s production “hasn’t met the expectations” of Harry or the Patriots.

Tooson adds that Harry wants an opportunity to play more, and is committed to living up to his “draft-day expectations for his NFL career.”

N’Keal Harry wants out of New England. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will another NFL team trade for N’Keal Harry?

Given that Harry is still young and was a first-round pick, it’s possible another team will take a shot on him. It wasn’t too long ago he looked like he could be an impact player in the NFL. Harry’s lack of production, however, should keep his price tag low.

If Harry is looking for opportunity, New England isn’t a terrible place. The team doesn’t have the strongest wide receivers, leaving a chance for Harry to emerge. But it sounds like Harry and the Patriots disagree over his skills, leading Harry to believe the team isn’t maximizing his potential.

There are a handful of other teams where Harry can work his way into a starting role — have you seen the Detroit Lions’ depth chart? — but not many. Even then, Harry would have to show major improvement to get the opportunity he desires.

