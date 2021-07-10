N’Jeri Eaton Becomes The First ‘Head Of Podcasts’ At Netflix – Forbes

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 03: IDA/David L. Wolper Student Documentary Award Nominee … [+] Director/Producer N’Jeri Eaton for the documentary film ‘Perry County’ arrives for the 26th Annual International Documentary Association’s “IDA” Awards on December 3, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Veteran content creator N’Jeri Eaton will be joining Netflix as their first Head of Podcasts, Variety reports. With this move, Netflix is making good on its promise to deliver high-quality audio content as an expansion of the company’s vision.

Eaton will give leadership to Netflix’s podcasting, most of which are connected to its films and original TV series. Also, she’ll be responsible for discovering new hosts, hiring producers, and working with creators outside of the Netflix brand.

“I’m thrilled to join Netflix as the Head of Podcasts,” she said in a Twitter announcement. “Sixteen years ago, I watched three DVDs from Netflix a day while working the late night lab shift at a university. My obsession for storytelling has taken me all kinds of places but this is truly a dream.”

As the inaugural director of podcast programming at Netflix, Eaton will also be part of the company’s editorial and publishing team, which will be headed by Michelle Lee, former editor-in-chief of Allure.

Eaton, a graduate of Emerson College with a bachelor’s degree in film/cinema/video studies and a master’s in journalism, documentary film, and video from UC Berkeley, brings a wealth of experience to Netflix

Before taking the position at Netflix, Eaton was Head of Content of Apple since last August. The last two projects she worked on at Apple were companion podcasts for the television series For All Mankind and The Line. Prior to Apple, she spent four years at NPR as Senior Manager of Program Acquisitions and Director of Programming. At NPR, she sourced new talent, partnerships, and content. She helped Believed, which won a Peabody Award winner, White Lies, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, and No Compromise, an investigative podcast centered on gun rights activists which won the 2021 Pulitzer for audio reporting. Also, she worked as a content developer at Independent Television Service (ITVS) where she managed two of the organization’s largest funding initiatives and was a consulting producer on nearly 80 films.

Announcing that Eaton is leading the team, Netflix is poised to make an even greater impact with its podcasting and unscripted content.

In May, Netflix announced that it would expand its reach in the audio business.

“Podcasts are an excellent way for fans to connect with our stories and talent, and our marketing team plans to make more of them,” Jonathan Bing, spokesman for Netflix, said in a statement.

Although Netflix is primarily known for podcasts that are tied to its programming, with content such as Strong Black Lead (for Black entertainment), Geeked (for fanboy programming), and Most (for LGBTQ programming), they hope to make an imprint with their editorial and publishing division.

With Eaton at the helm, Netflix is positioned to be a major player in podcasting for years to come.

“Netflix Podcasts explore the world of Netflix through audio,” according to the website. “We go behind the scenes of series and films, dig deeper with your favorite stars, and explore the most exciting projects on the platform. We also develop in-world content and other supplemental audio programs to help fans discover new favorites and learn more about the shows and films they already love.”