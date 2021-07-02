nj-landlord-charged-with-sex-crimes-against-20-tenants

-
Associated Press
Ederson gets start over Alisson for Brazil’s Copa QF match
Goalkeeper Ederson will start Brazil’s Copa America quarterfinals match against Chile, taking the place of the once-unchallenged Alisson. The Manchester City goalkeeper confirmed he will start for Brazil for the second time in the tournament at Friday’s game at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Associated Press
‘Zebra murders’ convict dies in California medical prison
A man convicted along with three others in the racially motivated killing spree that terrorized San Francisco in the 1970s died in a prison cell while on hospice care, officials announced Thursday. Jessie Lee Cooks, 76, was found dead Wednesday in his bed at the California Medical Facility, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. The cause of death will be determined by the Solano County Coroner, officials said.
The Telegraph
British 18-year-old debutant Emma Raducanu beats Marketa Vondrousova to reach Wimbledon third round
A new star is among us. Move over Sir Andy, there is another Brit clamouring for a share of the Wimbledon headlines and the former men’s champion would be the first to salute the magnificent achievement of 18-year-old wildcard debutant Emma Raducanu making a mockery of form and status in defeating Marketa Vondrousova 6-2, 6-4, a player ranked 296 places above her to go through to the third round, the lone British woman flag-bearer. And she will fulfil that honour with nerve and gusto as well as
Reuters
France investigates fashion retailers for concealing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
French prosecutors have opened an investigation into four fashion retailers suspected of concealing crimes against humanity in China’s Xinjiang region, a judicial source said on Thursday. The procedure is linked to accusations against China over its treatment of minority Muslim Uyghurs in the region, including the use of forced labour, the source said. The source told Reuters Uniqlo France, a unit of Japan’s Fast Retailing, Zara owner Inditex, France’s SMCP and Skechers were the subject of the investigation, confirming a report by French media website Mediapart.
Reuters
Mexico’s Slim to fix collapsed metro line at no cost in a year
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s construction firm will repair a collapsed Mexico City metro line at no cost to the government so that it can re-open in a year, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. The accident last month on an elevated stretch of Line 12, which was built by Slim’s Grupo Carso, killed 26 people. Lopez Obrador said Slim told him in a meeting on Tuesday that he would cover the entire cost of rebuilding.
Axios
30% of women at risk for pregnancy are not using contraceptives — experts point to gaps in access
Data: Zapata, et al., 2021. “Need for Contraceptive Services Among Women of Reproductive Age — 45 Jurisdictions, United States, 2017–2019”; Note: Data for Alaska, California, District of Columbia, Maine, Nevada, New Jersey, and Texas are from 2017; Chart: Connor Rothschild/Axios Nearly a third of women of child-bearing age in U.S. did not always use contraceptives during sexual encounters, a new CDC analysis shows, and it was often due to gaps in access to effective birth control.Why it matters:
Washington Examiner
Ed Henry sues Fox News CEO for defamation
Ed Henry, a former anchor for America’s Newsroom who was fired from Fox News last year after the network received a sexual misconduct complaint, sued Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott on Wednesday for allegedly defaming him as a “sex criminal.”
ABC News
NYC Board of Elections takes down mayor ranked choice voting results after revealing ‘discrepancy’
The New York Board of Elections abruptly removed the unofficial vote counts for New York City’s Democratic primary for mayor from its website Tuesday night after the agency said it was investigating a “discrepancy” in the report. The preliminary results, released hours earlier by the city, showed Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams maintained a lead in the preliminary vote count for New York City’s Democratic primary for mayor, though suggested a closer-than-expected race that could swing in a different direction when all votes are counted. Adams called the preliminary results into question.
Associated Press
Doncic, Slovenia continue roll through Olympic qualifying
Luka Doncic and Slovenia are two wins from the Tokyo Olympics. Doncic had 18 points and 10 assists, Klemen Prepelic scored 17 points and Slovenia rolled past Poland 112-77 on Thursday at Kaunas, Lithuania, to clinch a spot in Saturday’s Olympic qualifying tournament semifinals in that region. Slovenia (2-0) won its two games in group play by a combined 85 points.