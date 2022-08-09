nitish-kumar-resigns-as-bihar-chief-minister

NEW DELHI: Nitish Kumar met Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday shortly before 4pm, and handed in his resignation as Bihar chief minister.

Prior to this, he met leaders of his JD(U) party, where a decision was taken to quit the BJP-led NDA.

Kumar emerged from his residence in a cavalcade and greeted a large number of party workers, who had been waiting outside to catch a glimpse of their leader.

Workers of opposition RJD, which appears tipped to be a part of the new government, joined their counterparts in the JD(U) in raising the slogan “Nitish Kumar zindabad”.

He is expected to stake claim to form the next government, with support of the entire opposition- RJD, Congress, Left parties and a few others.

