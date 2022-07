PATNA: Lack of coordination in the BJP-led

NDA

under the current dispensation, in sharp contrast with the Vajpayee era, was on Thursday rued by yet another key aide of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Bijendra Prasad Yadav, the senior-most minister in the state cabinet and a former Bihar unit president of the JD(U), also lamented that the lack of cohesion was causing allies to engage in allegations and counter allegations, a job best left to the opposition.