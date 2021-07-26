Nissan’s Upcoming 400Z Could Have A Dark Secret – CarBuzz

The Nissan 400Z is expected to debut this fall at a time when the Japanese automaker desperately needs the spotlight. The GT-R is aging fast and the outgoing 370Z is no longer competitive. It’ll be up to the 400Z to earn affordable halo car status and fans of the Z car family are understandably excited.

However, the 400Z is arriving at a time of great change as the auto industry continues its brisk pace towards all-out electrification. That means one thing: combustion engines are on borrowed time. As for the 400Z, it’s highly likely to get a tuned version of the VR30DDTT twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 found in the Infiniti Q50 and Q60.