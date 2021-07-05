The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending has provided ADT Russet Limited, a cocoa bean sourcing and exporting company, with 50 per cent credit risk guarantee on a working capital facility of N1.15bn.

The company said during a tour of its factory in Apapa, Lagos State that the facility would help Nigeria benefit from the over $67bn global cocoa market.

It said apart from the absorption of a substantial part of its risk exposure in the event of loan delinquency, NIRSAL was also providing efficient monitoring of the project aimed at boosting ADT Russet’s export volume to 4,000 metric tonnes per annum.

The company said by supporting its operations, NIRSAL was also indirectly creating a stronger market for the many cocoa farmers.

Speaking during the tour, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NIRSAL, Mr Aliyu Abdulhameed, said NIRSAL had provided similar support to another cocoa processing and exporting company in the South-West region, in Akure, Ondo State.

He said, “We are happy to yet again demonstrate our willingness and capability to support agro-allied companies across the country to grow their businesses, engage smallholder farmers, and earn foreign exchange for the Nigerian economy.”

Also present at the tour of ADT Russet’s facility were the MD of the company, Mr Charles Eteri, and members of his management team; the Regional Head, Keystone Bank, Mr John Chukwu, and his team, as well as staff of NIRSAL’s Project Monitoring, Reporting and Remediation Office in Lagos State.

Eteri commended NIRSAL for its unique role in supporting serious-minded business firms whose operations were contributing to Nigeria’s quest for economic growth and diversification.

He said that his foray into agro exports had been successful, and the potential for growth owing to NIRSAL’s innovative support were enormous.

While speaking on NIRSAL’s value chain approach to agribusiness financing, he pledged to contribute to the sustenance of the cocoa value chain by dealing fairly with the smallholder farmers supplying his inventory.

Speaking for Keystone Bank, Chukwu said Deposit Money Banks do not need to be coerced into financing agriculture, adding that structured value chains and de-risked projects would naturally, and on their own merit, attract any profit-seeking business entity.

According to him, where there is a strong intention to support national priorities, like in Keystone Bank, de-risked and structured agribusiness projects become an even more compelling business proposition.

