nio-shakes-off-chip-shortage-with-more-than-8,000-deliveries-in-june-–.

BEIJING — Chinese electric car start-up Nio said Thursday it delivered more than 8,000 cars in one month for the first time.

The company delivered 8,083 vehicles in June, bringing the second-quarter total to 21,896 cars, according to a release. That quarterly figure came in on the high end of Nio’s forecast for deliveries of between 21,000 and 22,000 vehicles in the three months ended June.

Nio’s U.S.-listed shares are up 9% so far this year. The company has typically delivered more electric cars a month than two other U.S.-listed electric car start-ups, Xpeng and Li Auto. Their shares are up about 3.7% and 21%, respectively, so far this year.