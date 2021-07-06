Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto & Other Execs Reveal Their Favorite Games – Screen Rant

Nintendo has produced many iconic games throughout the decades, and now the company’s biggest names have opened up about which ones are their favorites. To say that they have a long list to choose from would be an understatement, with Nintendo sporting legendary franchises like Mario, The Legend Of Zelda, and Metroid under its belt, names that have continued well into the modern era of gaming on the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo executives take the time to talk with consumers at shareholder’s meetings and in interviews, but not all have been fun for the long-standing game publisher and console manufacturer. Just last year, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa had to issue a formal apology for the Switch’s Joy-Con drifting issue that sparked several high-profile lawsuits throughout 2020, and American President Doug Bowser has had to fend off rumors of a 4K Nintendo Switch Pro being in the works. Luckily, Nintendo executives had a far more pleasant outing recently, one that gave some fascinating insights into the minds behind the company.

According to Kotaku, several high-ranking Nintendo executives revealed which of their company’s many titles are their favorites when asked at Nintendo’s 81st annual general meeting of shareholders earlier this week. Shuntaro Furukawa stated that his favorite was the original Super Mario Bros, explaining that it came out right as he was in junior high. Senior executive officer Satoru Shibata gravitated towards the more recent Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, while Senior Managing Executive Officer Shinya Takahashi showed a liking towards a lesser-known Nintendo Family Computer Disk System adventure title called Yuyuki. But the most surprising answer came from legendary Super Mario designer Shigeru Miyamoto, who revealed that in addition to third-party titles like Pac-Man and Tetris, he’s recently been playing Pokémon GO.

Miyamoto’s pick of Pokémon GO is an interesting one, as the popular mobile title just reached its fifth anniversary today and continues to be a major success for both Nintendo and developer Niantic. Meanwhile, Satoru Shibata’s favorite, last year’s Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, recently added a wealth of new content thanks to its latest update patch, including a new Cup, new hazards, and even a pair of Yoshi-themed playable Karts.

Hearing what games major Nintendo execs like Shuntaro Furukawa and even the iconic Shigeru Miyamoto regard as their favorite is fascinating, especially since the titles that were chosen range from games they have personally worked on to ones that they enjoyed back in their youth or even today. As Nintendo looks to the horizon with upcoming releases like Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 and Metroid Dread, fans can look back on the company’s storied history alongside the people in charge of carrying it forward.

