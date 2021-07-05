Nintendo Switch Pro: Everything you need to know – TrustedReviews

The Nintendo Switch Pro (or Nintendo Switch 2) is rumoured to be a new successor to the hybrid games console.

Bloomberg suggests the Nintendo Switch Pro could hit stores as soon as September/October this year. However, it also previously suggested that the Switch Pro ‘may’ be revealed before E3 2021, which turned out to be inaccurate.

The Nintendo Switch Pro is expected to replace the standard Switch and will likely be more expensive than the original $299/£279 price point.

Upgrades include a new 7-inch OLED panel and a more powerful Nvidia silicon that will supposedly allow for a 4K resolution when docked to a TV.

For more details on the Nintendo Switch Pro, keep reading on and keep this page bookmarked for future updates.

Release date

The Nintendo Switch Pro could arrive as soon as September or October according to Bloomberg.

However, a popular Nintendo YouTube channel called SwitchUp (via NotebookCheck) has claimed that a ‘reliable peripheral manufacturing source from China’ has indicated that the Switch won’t launch until 2022.

That’s admittedly not a very reliable source of information, but a 2022 launch year would make sense since the likes of Breath of the Wild 2 and Pokémon Legends: Arceus are also scheduled to hit stores next year.

Price

The Nintendo Switch Pro is expected to be more expensive than the existing standard Switch, which had an RRP of $299.

However, instead of acting as more luxurious option like the PS4 Pro, the Switch Pro is expected to replace the standard Switch, with the latter being phased out.

Specs

According to Bloomberg, the Nintendo Switch Pro could feature a more powerful Nvidia graphics chip to allow for 4K resolutions when docked to the TV.

A new Nvidia chip could also allow the Switch Pro to better handle demanding games, while also allowing for 4K resolutions in docked mode.

Unfortunately, early reports suggest the device’s own screen will still be limited to a 720p resolution, which means you won’t be getting a sharper image in handheld mode.

Screen

The Nintendo Switch has been tipped to feature a new 7-inch OLED panel, which is a jump up from the 5.5-inch LCD of the existing model.

An OLED display would improve the contrast significantly, resulting in a more vivid picture quality. Some of the very best TV options currently have an OLED panel, demonstrating how highly regarded this technology is.

OLED panels have also helped to improve battery efficiency, since pixels are turned off when displaying black colours.

However, the resolution is expected to be capped at 720p for portable mode. This isn’t a major issue for a small screen, as the pixels are already dense enough for a sharp image, but it’s still disappointing that Nintendo didn’t at least push the resolution up to Full HD.

Games

The Nintendo Switch Pro is expected to share the same library of games as the Switch Lite and standard Switch, although this isn’t confirmed.

That said, Nintendo will likely launch some new games to take full advantage of the Switch Pro’s improved specs.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has already been tipped to be one of those titles, with the open-world format likely benefitting from increased performance power. Breath of the Wild 2 is also likely to highlight the strengths of the Switch Pro. Both of these games are aiming for a 2022 launch.

With the Switch Pro potentially featuring a new Nvidia chip, it will be interesting to see whether it will offer more perks than 4K in docked mode. There are a few Switch games, such as Control and Hitman 3, which currently require a strong and stable internet connection to play via the cloud. Maybe the Switch Pro will be able to play these games natively, although that’s entirely speculative on our part.

That’s everything we know about the Switch Pro so far, but we’ll be updating this page frequently as more information drops, so keep it bookmarked for future updates.