Nintendo Switch Online July 2021 Update! – GameTyrant

On Wednesday, July 28th, 2021, the North American Nintendo Switch Online NES and Super NES Classics collections were updated! 3 new Super NES titles were, plus an SP Edition of Super Mario Bros. 3! (This version starts you off at the final world of the game: World 8)
Bombuzal/Ka-Blooey (1992) – Throwback Entertainment
Originally a puzzle game for the Amiga, the Super NES version was previously released in the United States under the title of “Ka-Blooey” by Kemco. Not for the faint of heart, this explosive “Bomberman”-like/ Sudoku-esque action-puzzle game will have you keeping track of your moves and steps. Though not one of the more mainstream titles in the genre, it maintains a surprisingly devoted fan-following to this day!
Claymates (1994) – Interplay
An off-shoot of Interplay’s Street Fighter-cum-Mortal Kombat parody fighting game, Clayfighter…. Claymates is an action-adventure platforming game from the mid-’90s. Players control the main character Clayton, a boy turned into a blue ball of clay as he goes on a quest to rescue his father from the evil witch doctor Jobo. Besides his default clay form, Clayton can transform into 5 different animals: a cat, a mouse, a duck, a fish, and a gopher. Each level has a maze-like setting with plenty of crevices to explore and goodies to collect!
Jelly Boy (1995) – Throwback Entertainment
Lightning has struck a piece of candy and now it’s come to life! As the shape-shifting Jelly Boy, you’re on your quest to meet your maker! It might just happen, as this game is known for its aggressive difficulty! Originally a spring 1995 release in Europe for the Super NES, Jelly Boy ultimately never made its way to North America or Japan.
What do you think of this update? This eclectic selection of games has not been without its criticism and confusion. Let us know below! For me, I’m excited to give Claymates another go!
A.T. Gonzalez —
Originally from Pennsylvania, A.T. Gonzalez started playing video games as a toddler in the early ’90s and started collecting games and consoles as a hobby a few years down the line. His favorite game series are Mega Man, Metroid, Mario, F-Zero, Castlevania, Metal Gear, and Devil May Cry and is also fond of many classic arcade games. His favorite game makers are Nintendo, Capcom, Konami, Sega, Namco, and Taito.
Currently based in Southeast Texas, he makes short films, does studio photography, voice-over work and audio production in his spare time.