Nintendo Switch Online July 2021 Update! – GameTyrant

Jelly Boy (1995) – Throwback Entertainment

Lightning has struck a piece of candy and now it’s come to life! As the shape-shifting Jelly Boy, you’re on your quest to meet your maker! It might just happen, as this game is known for its aggressive difficulty! Originally a spring 1995 release in Europe for the Super NES, Jelly Boy ultimately never made its way to North America or Japan.

