Nintendo Switch Could Be Best-Selling Console By 2025 – TheGamer

Analysis of the Nintendo Switch’s lifecycle so far has resulted in experts predicting the console will eventually become the most successful of all time.

Nintendo will add a third member to its Switch family later this year when via the launch of its OLED model. A new Switch with a slightly bigger and better screen, a LAN port, and stand with more support. Even though the upgrades have been labeled minimal by some, Ampere Analysis’ head of games research Piers Harding-Rolls believes it will be a huge success for Nintendo.

“Improving the flagship version of the Switch will add further momentum to the platform and freshen it up for the next few years of the cycle,” Harding-Rolls said via GamesIndustry.biz. He believes the OLED model will have sold five million units by the end of this year. Not only that, but as we move into 2022, the OLED Switch will effectively replace the regular model.

“Mainstream adopters will be tipped into action by the bigger screen, its improved legibility, and the better audio in the context of in-person social play,” Harding-Rolls goes on to say. He adds that some current Switch owners will also be tempted to upgrade. When all is said and done, Ampere Analysis predicts the Switch will have sold 155 million units by the end of 2025.

If those predictions come to fruition, the Switch family’s combined sales will make it the best-selling console of all time. The PS2 is the current record holder on 155 million units. Nintendo’s own DS came oh so close to dethroning the PS2, settling at a little more than 154 million consoles sold. If the Switch continues on its current trajectory, then it could well do what the DS couldn’t.

The Switch has already surpassed the Sega Genesis, Game Boy Advance, and most recently the Xbox 360 in lifetime sales. If it really does manage to become the most popular console of all time, it might not hold onto that record for very long. The PS5 looks set to do big numbers too, as soon as it becomes readily available. Sony’s projections predict it will sell more consoles in FY 2023 than it ever has done before across all generations.

