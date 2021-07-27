Nintendo Says More ﻿Animal Crossing: New Horizons Content Is In Development, Next Update Drops This Week – Nintendo Life

Nintendo has confirmed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ next free update is set to launch later this week, while also teasing brand new content for the future.

In a post shared to social media today, Nintendo reveals that more free content for the game is “currently in development” for later this year. More info is set to be shared at a later date, but this certainly sounds like the refresher fans have been hoping for. In its statement, Nintendo thanks fans for their support and patience.

While we wait to see what that new content might be, the game’s next update, arriving on Thursday 29th July, is essential if you wish to enjoy the upcoming weekly fireworks shows and new seasonal items:

Excited to see what this new content might be? What features would you like to see added to the game? Let us know in the comments.