Nintendo Rumored To Be Planning A Push For More Donkey Kong – TheGamer

It seems Donkey Kong might be getting more than the rumored new game.

It wasn’t all that long ago that we heard rumors about a new Donkey Kong game potentially in development. Nintendo Life was previously informed of this by a trusted source—a reliable insider that goes by Zippo. Zippo has made other accurate predictions before, so we place some stock in what they have to say. Furthermore, YouTuber known as LonelyGoomba also backed up this Donkey Kong game prediction.

According to VGC, we’re now hearing even more from insider Zippo on Nintendo’s plans for Donkey Kong. “I’ve been told by multiple people that Donkey Kong is the next franchise in line to follow Mario in Nintendo’s push for their game franchises to become multimedia juggernauts,” claims Zippo. Furthermore, they explain that this isn’t just referring to a new game.

via Nintendo Life

In addition to a game, Zippo claims that Donkey Kong will be “getting animation,” though it was not specified what this actually means. Furthermore, it was also suggested that Donkey Kong will be getting a theme park expansion, likely off of the Super Nintendo World theme park.

If all of this is true, Donkey Kong would make a serious comeback. Though you can play Donkey Kong Country on the Nintendo Switch, it’s been a bit since we’ve gotten some big Donkey Kong announcements to get excited about. Before the announcement about the potential new game, the last bit of news we’d gotten in relation to Donkey Kong was a suspicious Diddy Kong post that popped up on Nintendo Japan’s site. So here’s to hoping we get a big, official announcement in the near future.

Next: Mario Kart Has Gotten Enough Attention. It’s Time To Bring Back Diddy Kong Racing





Email



Kingdom Hearts Singer Hikaru Utada Comes Out As Non-Binary Hikaru Utada, famous Japanese singer-songwriter best known for their work on the Kingdom Hearts franchise, has just come out as non-binary.

Read Next

About The Author