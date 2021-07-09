Nintendo is teaming up with Tag Heuer on a Mario-themed watch – The Verge

Nintendo, which is often associated with being a toy maker, is teaming up with, of all companies, luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer. The two companies revealed their collaboration on an upcoming Super Mario-themed watch in a psychedelic teaser posted on Twitter early Friday morning.

You can sign up now on Tag Heuer’s website to get early access to the “exclusive limited edition” watch which is coming “super soon.” Confusingly, Tag Heuer’s tweet says that you can “power-up on July 13th,” but the website has a clock that’s currently counting down to two days later: Thursday, July 15th at 10AM ET. If you’re interested in snagging one of these watches for yourself, you might want to register on the site to stay up to date on when you might actually be able to order one.

The site doesn’t list any details on pricing, but from what I can tell, most Tag Heuer watches cost at least a grand, so it seems likely that this Super Mario watch won’t be cheap. And I have to say that the collaboration isn’t one I’d expect to see from Nintendo, which I wouldn’t consider a luxury brand. But I’m definitely curious as to what this watch might look like, and I’ll be keeping an eye on the official reveal next week.